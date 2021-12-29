Water policy: Moonis highlights criticality of implementation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water Resources, Moonis Elahi has urged for the implementation of National Water Policy (NWP) in letter and spirit, a consensus document signed by the federal and provincial governments.

Presiding over the second meeting of the Steering Committee of National Water Policy, the Minister highlighted the importance of water sector and underscored the importance of implementation of the National Water Policy for achieving economic development goals of the country and well-being of the people.

The meeting reviewed the status of concurrence on implementation framework of NWP presented in the first meeting of the Steering Committee held in September 2021. While appreciating the painstaking efforts made by the Ministry in formulating the implementation framework, he urged the stakeholders to expedite furnishing the concurrence of the respective stakeholders within two weeks. The stakeholders were also directed to submit their respective concurrence through the respective P&D Departments being a consolidated input of the provinces.

The matter of providing additional water supply to Karachi in pursuance of the decision of the CCI also came under discussion. In order to take informed decision, the Minister constituted a committee headed by the Joint Secretary (Water) MoWR and comprising IRSA Members, MD KWSB, and provincial secretaries of Irrigation Departments.

As an additional agenda item, he also considered request of Government of AJ&K for resolution of 614 cusecs water from Mangla to irrigate its surrounding areas in AJK. In this regard he suggested the Government of AJK submits a reference to the Ministry of Water Resources for taking further necessary action.

The Minister encouraged the stakeholders particularly the provinces to extend their best cooperation in implementation of the national water policy.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Secretaries of MoWR, PD&SI, representatives of Finance Division, M/O NFS&R, and the provincial secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments of the governments of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan, as well as, representatives of governments of AJK and GB. Besides, representatives of WAPDA, Surveyor General of Pakistan, IRSA, Flood Commission and the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters also attended the meeting.

