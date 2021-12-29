ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSDP 2022-23: Railways ministry wants Rs35bn to carry out development projects

Tahir Amin 29 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Railways Ministry has demanded Rs 35 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 for the ongoing and new development projects. This was revealed before the Senate Standing Committee on Railways, which met with Muhammad Qasim, here on Tuesday.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati also revealed before the parliamentary panel that the electricity worth of Rs 2 billion was being stolen annually of Pakistan Railways. The committee discussed in detail the proposed PSDP plan and future strategies of Pakistan Railways.

The panel also ratified Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman as member of the Railway Advisory Committee. While reviewing details of the PSDP tentative allocation of Rs 35 billion for 2022-23, Minister for Railways Swati informed the committee of the strides that Pakistan Railways had made in the last 10 months.

He urged the committee to fully support the PSDP, so that the Railways could be revived in Pakistan. He added that if the provinces played their part, the sector could be revolutionised spreading business and trade opportunities far and wide.

The committee was informed of plans to develop the Afghan/Pakistan transit trade route. Swati said that tourism would be enhanced, if historical railway routes and stations are revived. Discussing the Rs 220 billion Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) Project in Karachi, Swati informed the Committee once completed this would revolutionise domestic travel in the Metropolis.

He said that seed money has been arranged and that completion of the project will take 36 months. Discussing future plans the committee was informed that Pakistan Railways would dynamically pursue the expansion of routes and take these beyond borders.

It planned to develop Chaman/Kandahar route and the Havelian/Kashghar route that will promote international trade. The committee lauded the efforts of the ministry, despite lack of funds and assured it of its complete support.

“The theft of electricity has can be prevented by installing over 54,000 meters,” the minister said. Swati said that Pakistan Railways was running a freight train from Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul and also planning to launch passenger train in near future on the route.

He urged the government of Balochistan to provide Rs 15 billion for the restoration of Taftan to Quetta track, remaining to be spent by the federal government that would help to put the provincial government on the path of progress and prosperity.

The minister said Balochistan government would show responsibility for the cargo train on the track between Taftan to Chaman, adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was restoring the old track from Peshawar to Torkham.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi asked the Ministry of Railways to introduce fast train, and freight trains would help to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways that would be increased.

He said that there were around $4,000 billion of cargo business in the country and out of the total, if 30 to 35 percent would get Pakistan Railways that would change the financial position of the department.

Swati briefed the committee that the state enterprise was controlled by the mafia and tender for more than 1,500 trains were being awarded to one man. The minister offered the members of the Senate and the National Assembly committees to visit the seven upgraded railway stations where they can suggest for build hotels, hostels or markets.

The committee was also informed that Rs 403 million were earmarked under the head of security for ML-1 project under the CPEC. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and senior officers of the Ministry of Railways along with all concerned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

development projects Azam Khan Swati Railways Ministry PSDP 2022 23

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSDP 2022-23: Railways ministry wants Rs35bn to carry out development projects

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories