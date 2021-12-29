ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Tarin must do what he said he would do

Jahanzeb Khan 29 Dec 2021

Shaukat Tarin has taken the oath as country’s minister for finance and revenue after he was elected as Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. He had secured as many as 87 votes. Out of the total 145-member house, 122 MPAs cast their votes in the Senate election on one seat from KP Assembly. The candidates of Awami National Party and JUI-F got 13 votes each. One vote was rejected while 9 were declared invalid.

The narration of Tarin’s election details is necessary because he had made a commitment soon after his victory. Expressing his gratitude to all those who had voted for him, Tarin made a pledge. According to which, he will be visiting Peshawar every month to help the provincial government provide maximum relief to its residents. Tarin is therefore requested to do what he said he would do. He must not allow the recent PTI drubbing in local government elections in KP to dampen his enthusiasm.

Jahanzeb Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP Assembly PTI Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin

