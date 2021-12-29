ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run Afghan airports

AFP 29 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports in Afghanistan, although they are still waiting to reach a final deal with the Taliban, officials said Tuesday. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a “memorandum of understanding” had been inked in Doha earlier this month, covering Kabul and four other airports in the war-ravaged country.

Cavusoglu said the United Arab Emirates, which operated the civilian part of Kabul airport before the Taliban stormed back to power in August after two decades of war, had also expressed an interest in joining the Turkish and Qatari companies.

He said the issue was discussed during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit to the Turkish capital Ankara in late November.

“They said ‘maybe we can run work trilaterally’ but there was never any concrete proposal,” said Cavusoglu. “We haven’t presented any proposal to them either. But operating the airport briefly appeared on the agenda.”

Turkish and Qatari officials have said little about the details of the memorandum of understanding, refusing to say which companies were to be involved.

Afghanistan Taliban Private Turkish and Qatari companies Afghan airports

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run Afghan airports

Gas supply to power sector increased by 71pc

Power co facing ‘discrimination’: Norwegian envoy

Ex-post facto approval given: $4bn foreign commercial loans exempted from tax

PC inks FASA with FAC on auction for 17 properties

Cabinet approves NSP

Lack of consultations with allies leads to delay

Conference calls for strengthening multilateral cooperation

Digitization of import-export papers: PSW co signs pact with TradeLens

Residents fire up generators as Kosovo energy crisis escalates

Acquisition of KE shares by Shanghai Electric: Fresh public announcement of intention to be notified today

Read more stories