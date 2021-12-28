ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
National Security Policy imperative to meet emerging challenges: DG ISPR

  • Says armed forces will play their due role in achieving the vision laid out in the policy
BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Tuesday that the National Security Policy (NSP) was imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort.

Taking to Twitter, the DG ISPR termed the policy an important milestone in strengthening the national security of the country, and said that the framework “recognises inter-linkages between various strands of national security.”

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.

The military spokesperson’s statement comes a day after the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first National Security Policy during the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee on Monday.

NSC approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

The policy aims to bolster the country’s economic security and tackle all internal and external challenges. It was presented for approval by National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens. He reiterated that Pakistan was well prepared to meet any internal and external threats.

The premier termed formulation and the approval of the NSP a “historic moment,” and noted that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the policy. He instructed the NSA to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

Earlier, the NSA briefed the participants on the salient features of the national security policy. He highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework.

He said that the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizens of Pakistan.

“To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would, in turn, be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security,” he said.

