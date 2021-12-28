ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
Pakistan committed to cooperate for regional peace: COAS

BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan was committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

He made these remarks while speaking with Andreas Papastavrou, the outgoing Greek Ambassador to Pakistan, who paid a farewell visit to the Army Chief at GHQ on Tuesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation especially in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

COAS stressed the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

General Qamar Bajwa also thanked visiting dignitary for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

