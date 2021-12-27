ANL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
Pakistan highly values brotherly ties with Turkey: COAS

BR Web Desk 27 Dec 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan highly values its brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Chief of General Staff Turkish Land Forces Lieutenant General Veli Tarakci in Rawalpindi today (Monday).

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries, were discussed.

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan calls on COAS

The Army Chief underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

COAS stressed the need for sincere international efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military to military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management and role in regional stability.

