Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was down 0.84% at 11,907.70 points at the closing bell.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance dropped 25% and was the top drag on the index. Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and non-banking financial service provider Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc ended down 1.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

For the year, the CSE index has risen about 76%.

The equity market's turnover was 5.67 billion rupees ($27.97 million) on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Trading volume fell to 317.4 million shares from 635.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 714 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation has reported 584,107 coronavirus cases and 14,901 deaths, as of Tuesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.