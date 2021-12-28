ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index was down 0.84% at 11,907.70 points at the closing bell.

Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance dropped 25% and was the top drag on the index. Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and non-banking financial service provider Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc ended down 1.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

For the year, the CSE index has risen about 76%.

The equity market's turnover was 5.67 billion rupees ($27.97 million) on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Trading volume fell to 317.4 million shares from 635.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 714 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation has reported 584,107 coronavirus cases and 14,901 deaths, as of Tuesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

75 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

IHC sets Jan 7 to indict Rana Shamim, others

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low

Pakistan committed to cooperate for regional peace: COAS

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Read more stories