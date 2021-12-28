ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

75 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed on Tuesday that 75 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been reported in the country so far, Aaj News reported.

According to a NIH report, Karachi has the highest number of confirmed Omicron cases, 33, followed by Islamabad, 17, and Lahore 13. Meanwhile, cases have also been reported in Balochistan's Kalat district.

The report mentioned that only 12 of the confirmed patients had international travel history. The authorities have started tracing their contacts. Meanwhile, patients have been quarantined at their homes.

Pakistan reported its first suspected case of the Omicron variant on December 8. Following its gene-sequencing, Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi confirmed it as the new variant on Dec 13.

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

On December 20, Pakistan approved coronavirus booster jabs for people aged 30 and above amid fears of the new Omicron variant.

During its daily meeting on Covid-19, the National Command and Operation (NCOC) decided that eligible citizens can get their doses from January 1. They will be administered Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Pfizer as booster jabs. The doses will be administered free of cost.

Earlier, the NCOC had approved booster shots of coronavirus vaccines for healthcare workers, immunocompromised people, and those aged over 50 years. The meeting decided that the shots would be free and administered six months after the last vaccine dose.

So far, the country has administered 151,951,087 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

NIH Omicron variant Omicron cases in Pakistan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

75 Omicron cases reported in Pakistan so far: NIH

IHC sets Jan 7 to indict Rana Shamim, others

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

Cabinet approves Pakistan's first National Security Policy

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low

Pakistan committed to cooperate for regional peace: COAS

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

Air Link announces distribution agreement with realme

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

Read more stories