KSE-100 up 0.3% as activity remains subdued amid mini-budget concerns

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a subdued session with the benchmark KSE-100 index managing to close on a positive note. Volume and value of shares traded remained on the lower side.

At close on Tuesday, the index finished with an increase of 130.30 points or 0.30% to end at 44,043.74.

“Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to lack of clarity about the upcoming mini-budget and the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme,” said Capital Stake in its post-market comment.

On the economic front, Pakistan’s average GDP growth remained around 5% during the first five months of the current fiscal year, said the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook report issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included technology and communication (62.23 points), oil and gas exploration (48.48 points) and oil and gas marketing (8.44 points).

Volume increased, clocking in at 143.45 million on the all-share index, up from 114.67 million on Monday. The value of shares improved, albeit marginally to Rs4.98 billion, up from Rs4.42 billion.

Unity Foods Limited was the volume leader with 18.87 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with 12.41 million shares, and Hum Network with 11.75 million shares.

Shares of 356 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 163 registered an increase, 168 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.