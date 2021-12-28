ANL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
ASL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
GGL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.24%)
JSCL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
KAPCO 31.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.77%)
NETSOL 92.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.65%)
POWER 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.55%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
TELE 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 116.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.55%)
UNITY 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,516 Increased By 15.4 (0.34%)
BR30 18,968 Increased By 232.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,044 Increased By 130.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,289 Increased By 56.3 (0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
KSE-100 up 0.3% as activity remains subdued amid mini-budget concerns

BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a subdued session with the benchmark KSE-100 index managing to close on a positive note. Volume and value of shares traded remained on the lower side.

At close on Tuesday, the index finished with an increase of 130.30 points or 0.30% to end at 44,043.74.

“Investors preferred to stay on the sidelines due to lack of clarity about the upcoming mini-budget and the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme,” said Capital Stake in its post-market comment.

KSE-100 ends 0.46% lower amid subdued volume

On the economic front, Pakistan’s average GDP growth remained around 5% during the first five months of the current fiscal year, said the Monthly Economic Update and Outlook report issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Sectors driving the benchmark index upwards included technology and communication (62.23 points), oil and gas exploration (48.48 points) and oil and gas marketing (8.44 points).

Volume increased, clocking in at 143.45 million on the all-share index, up from 114.67 million on Monday. The value of shares improved, albeit marginally to Rs4.98 billion, up from Rs4.42 billion.

Unity Foods Limited was the volume leader with 18.87 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan Limited with 12.41 million shares, and Hum Network with 11.75 million shares.

Shares of 356 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 163 registered an increase, 168 recorded a fall, and 25 remained unchanged.

stock market stocks PSX KSE KSE close psx close

