Dec 28, 2021
Pakistan

FIR registered against Nasla Tower officials

  • Case filed following Supreme Court's order
BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

Following the Supreme Court's (SC) directive, Karachi police has registered a case against the builder of Nasla Tower and other officials, Aaj News reported.

The FIR was filed against building owner Abdul Qadir, his accomplice builders, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) chairman and secretary who allotted the land, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society officials, Master Plan Department director and deputy director, and their officials.

The FIR was registered at Ferozeabad police station in which the city commissioner has been ordered to submit a report to the court after an investigation from various departments related to the tower.

The FIR also said that it was already proven from the investigation of records that the building was constructed with mala fide intentions.

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

During the hearing on Monday, the SC bench was informed that steps had not yet been taken to provide compensation to the affectees of Nasla Tower.

The SC ordered authorities to register a case against officials involved in approving the building plan of the tower and directed that departmental and criminal proceedings be initiated.

Supreme Court's order

Earlier this year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the tower, saying that part of the building was constructed on the service road and had encroached upon the footpath.

Nasla Tower: Police baton-charge protesters as demolition speeds up

It also ordered to refund the amount to the registered buyers within three months. The top court also rejected an appeal filed by the residents and the builder.

Following the SC's directives, the Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents in October. A technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the demolition of the tower.

Supreme Court Abdul Qadir Nasla Tower case filed

