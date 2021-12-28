ANL 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.48%)
NETSOL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
TELE 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
TRG 116.40 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.28%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 177.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 27 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.7 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series

AFP 28 Dec 2021

COLOMBO: Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the island's cricket body announced Tuesday.

All three day-night games in the series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Plans to stage three Twenty20s with Zimbabwe were shelved because of the Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Australia, an SLC spokesman said.

The Zimbabwe series comes on the heels of Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies.

That tour was the last overseen by Mickey Arthur, who left this month to coach English county side Derbyshire.

Sri Lanka's five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for February 11-20.

