ANL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
ASC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.14%)
ASL 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
GGGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
JSCL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
KAPCO 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.45%)
NETSOL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.09%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIBTL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
POWER 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.16%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.24%)
TRG 116.56 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (3.43%)
UNITY 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.99%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
BR100 4,511 Increased By 10.9 (0.24%)
BR30 18,913 Increased By 176.9 (0.94%)
KSE100 43,940 Increased By 26.8 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,255 Increased By 22.9 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
IHC sets Jan 7 to indict Rana Shamim, others

  • Shamim opens envelope containing original affidavit
BR Web Desk 28 Dec 2021

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) decided on Tuesday to indict former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim and others on January 7 in a case pertaining to allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing of the case, in which, the former GB judge appeared and opened the envelope containing the original affidavit, Aaj News reported.

Shamim replied in the affirmative when the judge asked whether the document was his and he had sealed the envelope himself. Shamim's counsel said that his client did not leak his affidavit to the press or give it to anyone and had even asked Ansar Abbasi where he had received it.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said that the font of the document appeared to be Calibri, the same font used in key documents submitted by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in a case relating to the Panama Papers leak.

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

Meanwhile, Justice Minallah said this matter had nothing to do with Saqib Nisar, adding that the court had started proceeding because of an attempt to make the IHC judges suspicious.

"Do what you want to do with Mian Saqib Nisar," the IHC judge said.

During the last hearing, the high court had deferred the indictment of the formed GB judge after Shamim informed him that the original affidavit would be submitted in three days.

During the proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said that Shamim had deliberately leaked the contents of the affidavit and the proceedings regarding the indictment could be resumed after submission of the original document.

He also said that the responses submitted by Ansar Abbasi and Shamim were contradictory and they must be ordered to submit counter-affidavits. However, the court said that it was giving another chance to the accused to satisfy the bench over the proceedings against them.

IHC indictment Rana Shamim CJP Saqib Nisar

