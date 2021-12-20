ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
Dec 20, 2021
Pakistan

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

  • IHC adjourns hearing till December 28
BR Web Desk 20 Dec 2021

Former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim submitted on Monday the original affidavit to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to allegations against former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing of the case, in which, he had issued show-cause notices to Jang Group CEO Mir Shakil ur Rehman, The News Editor Amir Ghauri, and journalist Ansar Abbasi, after publication of a news item claiming that Shamim executed an affidavit in which he levelled allegations against Nisar.

During the hearing on Monday, Lateef Afridi, Shamim's counsel informed the court that the sealed document has been submitted in the court. The IHC justice said that the document has not been opened.

When the court asked the envelop to be opened, the counsel replied that a new inquiry could be started. At this, the judge replied that this was an open inquiry, adding that "this is our accountability".

Contempt case: IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim

The counsel maintained that his client did not leak the document. Seeking evidence regarding the public opinion that was created after the news of the affidavit came out, the IHC adjourned the hearing till December 28.

During the last hearing, the high court had deferred the indictment of the formed GB judge after Shamim informed him that the original affidavit would be submitted in three days.

During the proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said that Shamim had deliberately leaked the contents of the affidavit and the proceedings regarding the indictment could be resumed after submission of the original document.

He also said that the responses submitted by Ansar Abbasi and Shamim were contradictory and they must be ordered to submit counter-affidavits. However, the court said that it was giving another chance to the accused to satisfy the bench over the proceedings against them.

