ANL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FCCL 18.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.61%)
FFBL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGGL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
JSCL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
KAPCO 31.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.55%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 34.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 93.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.9%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
PIBTL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
TRG 118.75 Increased By ▲ 6.05 (5.37%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 27.9 (0.62%)
BR30 19,039 Increased By 303.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 44,068 Increased By 154.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,311 Increased By 79 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,912
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,031
29124hr
Sindh
480,901
Punjab
444,670
Balochistan
33,625
Islamabad
108,502
KPK
181,247
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks edge up on new energy gains, rising COVID cases weigh

Reuters 28 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks inched up on Tuesday as gains in new energy companies and non-ferrous metal shares offset losses in the energy sector, while rising coronavirus cases in a local outbreak weighed on sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1% to 4,922.13 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,610.32 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1% to 23,209.01 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,175.65.

** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year, step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing, the central bank said on Monday.

** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual.

** Dragging sentiment, however, China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

** Non-ferrous metal and new energy vehicles gained more than 1% each.

** The energy subindex declined 2.3%, while utilities stocks and construction engineering firms lost 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

** China's securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies' listings abroad, which bankers and analysts said is likely to ease the regulatory uncertainty that roiled financial markets this year and stalled offshore listings.

** Chinese tech giants listed in Hong Kong went down 1%, after their US-listed counterparts declined overnight, with Tencent Holdings and Meituan down more than 2% each. Alibaba Group edged up 0.4% though.

** Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 1.6%, with Evergrande surging 6.1%, after China introduced several marginal easing policies in the sector over the weekend.

** Embattled Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work.

China stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks edge up on new energy gains, rising COVID cases weigh

NSP envisaging economic security to the core approved

India freezes accounts of Mother Teresa’s charity

Urea fertilizer: PM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

FBR chief condemns attack on IRS officer, his friend

Surplus of rice to be exported: minister

Gwadar project: Power Division asked to expedite work

Sri Lanka shuts three foreign missions as dollar crisis worsens

More showers expected today

UK police probe video after Sikh held at Queen’s castle

Putin says security situation at Afghan-Tajik border a concern

Read more stories