Six NDP vehicles recovered from alleged smuggler

Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Customs Enforcement Karachi on Monday claimed to have recovered six non-duty paid (NDP) vehicles from an alleged smuggler Abid Kabuli with the assistance of Sindh Rangers.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that the notorious smuggler Abid dumped six NDP vehicles in a compound located at Kashmir Road, Karachi. Reacting to this information, the team of Customs Enforcement, Karachi took the Qalandar Wing of Karachi Rangers on board and raided the said compound.

The department has recovered six NDP vehicles worth over Rs12 million. An alleged smuggler Abid Ashraf alias Abid Kabuli has also been taken into custody as he was previously booked in five different FIRs lodged by the Customs Enforcement Karachi, the department claimed.

Later, the Customs court granted his physical remand till December 29, 2021. Moreover, the department further claimed that a number of fake registration plates and fake documents of the vehicles were also recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abid Kabuli Customs Enforcement Karachi non duty paid Karachi Rangers

