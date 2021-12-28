KP law: embittered narcotics control ministry writes letter to PM

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Narcotics Control has again written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the anti-narcotics law passed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which has barred the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to operate in the province.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Syed Kaleem Imam stated this while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control, which met with Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chauhdry in the chair.

The ministry has also contacted attorney general of Pakistan regarding the issue and he hoped the issue would be resolved soon, Imam further said.

He said that a separate anti-narcotics law has been passed by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, which is in conflict with the Federal Anti-Narcotics Act.

Imam further said that his ministry has also held meeting with provincial government representatives with respect to rehabilitation of drug addicts. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), he said, adding that as many as representatives of 26 different security agencies have attended the meeting.

He said that the ministry and the ANF had arranged awareness workshops and seminars in educational institutions against the menace of drugs.

About allocation of beds and wards for the treatment of drugs addicts in general hospitals in provinces, he said that the ministry has written a letter to provincial government regarding the matter.

However, he also said that as ministry we can only advice provincial governments but could not interfere in their work.

The Ministry Narcotics Control year book would soon be presented before the committee, he said.

Senator Atta ur Rehman suggested that committee should held meetings in all the provinces and invite all the chief secretaries. The committee stressed the need for greater coordination between the Ministry of Narcotics Control and the provincial governments to check increase in narcotics proliferation in Pakistan.

Chaired by Senator Ejaz Chaudhary the meeting was attended by Senator Falak Naz, Senator Rana Maqbool, Senator Shahdat Awan, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Anwar Lal Dean, and senior officers from the Ministry of Narcotics Control, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with all concerned.

Dr Maqsood, a member of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) and other representatives of the organisation were present as well.

The committee also expressed concerns over the non-compliance of recommendations made by the committee.

Members took serious notice of the ministry’s inaction in certain matters and stressed the need for more coordinated efforts between the government agencies.

Taking provincial governments on board regarding prevention of trafficking and peddling of drugs was emphasized.

Dr Maqsood, APPNA was of the view that to-date the US has spent USD 500 billion and yet not control of menace of drugs. Pakistan will need to focus completely on fighting the menace, with coordinated efforts of all federal and provincial units.

The committee recommended that the APPNA share its insights with the Ministry of Narcotics Control and join hands to make Pakistan drugs free.

