KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 28 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar                30-09-2021     50% (F)       210.890        10.30      27-01-2022       21-01-2022
Mills Limited                Year End                                               03:00 P.M.               to
                                                                                    AGM              30-01-2022
The Thal Industries          30-09-2021     30% (F)       1,630.303      108.52     26-01-2022       19-01-2022
Corporation Limited          Year End                                               03:00 P.M.               To
                                                                                    AGM              26-01-2022
Baba Farid Sugar             30-09-2021     NIL           122.218        12.93      28-01-2022       21-01-2022
Mills Limited                Year End                                               04:00 P.M.               to
                                                                                    AGM              28-01-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel         -              -             -              -          -                01-01-2022
Industries Limited                                                                                to 07-01-2022
(CNERGYSC)                   -              -             -              -          -                10-01-2022
Cnergyico PK Limited                                                                              to 18-01-2022
Summit Bank Limited*         30-09-2021     -             (1,590.929)    (0.60)     -                         -
(Unconsolidated)             Nine Month
Summit Bank                  30-09-2021     -             (1,610.382)    (0.61)     -                         -
Limited* (Consolidated)      Nine Month
Summit Bank                  30-06-2021     -             (1,340.464)    (0.51)     -                         -
Ltd* (Unconsolidated)        Half Year
Summit Bank                  30-06-2021     -             (1,350.678)    (0.51)     -                         -
Ltd* (Consolidated)          Half Year
===============================================================================================================

Indication: * Please note updated figures under columns 'Profit & (Loss) before/after taxation' which were incorrect in previous Announcement sheet dated December 24, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

