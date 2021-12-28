Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
28 Dec 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Al-Noor Sugar 30-09-2021 50% (F) 210.890 10.30 27-01-2022 21-01-2022
Mills Limited Year End 03:00 P.M. to
AGM 30-01-2022
The Thal Industries 30-09-2021 30% (F) 1,630.303 108.52 26-01-2022 19-01-2022
Corporation Limited Year End 03:00 P.M. To
AGM 26-01-2022
Baba Farid Sugar 30-09-2021 NIL 122.218 12.93 28-01-2022 21-01-2022
Mills Limited Year End 04:00 P.M. to
AGM 28-01-2022
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel - - - - - 01-01-2022
Industries Limited to 07-01-2022
(CNERGYSC) - - - - - 10-01-2022
Cnergyico PK Limited to 18-01-2022
Summit Bank Limited* 30-09-2021 - (1,590.929) (0.60) - -
(Unconsolidated) Nine Month
Summit Bank 30-09-2021 - (1,610.382) (0.61) - -
Limited* (Consolidated) Nine Month
Summit Bank 30-06-2021 - (1,340.464) (0.51) - -
Ltd* (Unconsolidated) Half Year
Summit Bank 30-06-2021 - (1,350.678) (0.51) - -
Ltd* (Consolidated) Half Year
===============================================================================================================
Indication: * Please note updated figures under columns 'Profit & (Loss) before/after taxation' which were incorrect in previous Announcement sheet dated December 24, 2021.
