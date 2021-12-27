ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
ASC 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
ASL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FFBL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
FFL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
JSCL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
MLCF 34.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
NETSOL 91.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.26%)
TRG 114.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-3.8%)
UNITY 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.78%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,517 Decreased By -21 (-0.46%)
BR30 18,851 Decreased By -202.5 (-1.06%)
KSE100 43,964 Decreased By -154.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,292 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,909
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,715
30124hr
Sindh
480,710
Punjab
444,610
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,235
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021
Markets

Japan's long-term notes untraded; 2-year bond auction draws stronger demand

Reuters 27 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japan's longer-ended bonds were untraded on Monday in holiday-thinned trade, while an auction for two-year notes saw stronger demand than the previous sale.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 151.87, with a trading volume of 6,236 lots.

The government auction for two-year notes received bids worth 4.25 times the amount sold, higher than the bid-cover-ratio of 4.05 times at the previous auction.

Bonds with maturity longer than 10 years were not traded.

The 10-year JGB yield remained at 0.060%, while the 20-year JGB yield was at 0.470%.

The 30-year JGB yield was at 0.675% and the 40-year JGB yield was at 0.725%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.100%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.085%.

