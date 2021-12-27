Noted poet Sarfraz Shahid passes away

ISLAMABAD: Sarfraz Shahid – a renowned poet and writer in humour genre — passed away on Sunday after a protracted illness. He was 83. He leaves behind three sons, including Sohail Sarfraz, the chief reporter of Business Recorder, Islamabad, and wife to mourn his death.

Shahid was born in Ghakhar Mandi in Gujranwala. He authored over a dozen books including collections of humorous poetry, prominently Bila Takalluf, Kuch to Kehiye, Hera Pheri, Chokay and Dish Antenna.

Shahid was the recipient of numerous honours and awards including Lifetime Achievement Award, Amir Khusro Award, Pride of Performance and many others for his crucial contributions in the field of Urdu literature.

He was one of the celebrated humorous poets of the country and was equally popular at home and abroad. He was known for his unique witty style and owned a distinct identity through his works. The funeral prayers were offered at H-8 graveyard, attended by a large number people belonging to all walks of life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021