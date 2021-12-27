ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sufficient stock of furnace oil available: Hammad

Zulfiqar Ahmad 27 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, on Sunday clarified some ‘misconceptions’ about availability and consumption of furnace oil, saying it was ‘well stocked’ to meet the winter energy needs of the country.

In a series of tweets, he said that in summers, Pakistan faced a moderate shortage of furnace oil as the furnace oil-based power plants ran more than last year – as per merit order – due to low water levels in dams.

He said that the furnace oil consumption was 116% higher, adding “now the FO plants are running because of lowering flows from dams (canals closure) and in a couple of days will be consuming 13,000 tons per day of furnace oil”.

“The country was well stocked on furnace oil in case of further LNG [liquefied natural gas] defaults,” he added.

He said that a new refinery policy is being finalized to shift refineries away from the production of furnace oil.

On Friday, Hammad stated that the gas reserves in Pakistan were declining, but the government was making efforts to meet the shortfall of gas.

We can supply only as much as coming out of the ground, he said, adding that Pakistan’s gas reserves were declining by nine per cent on an annual basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Hammad Azhar Federal Minister for Energy furnace oil Sufficient stock of furnace oil

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sufficient stock of furnace oil available: Hammad

Pakistan not yet ‘5G ready’: WB report

All set to introduce Finance, SBP autonomy bills tomorrow

Afghanistan, national security: NSC to meet today

LG polls in Sindh to be held in Feb or March 2022: CM

Malik steps up criticism of govt, heaps praise on Zardari

PML-N seeks to cut another ‘deal’ with establishment: SAPCM

PM Imran convenes National Security Committee meeting on Monday

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

No long-distance road trips for Afghan women without close male relative: Taliban

Read more stories