ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

BR Web Desk 26 Dec 2021

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“A 19-year-old student was martyred today [Sunday] by Indian occupation forces with impunity in IIOJK,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office, adding that at least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by [the] Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.

It said that the occupation forces had intensified “arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings” in the occupied region.

“Burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, is yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behaviour and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine,” it noted.

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of another 2 Kashmiris in IIOJK

The FO warned New Delhi that no amount of oppression and use of force can break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who are resolutely standing up against India’s state terrorism in IIOJK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, which must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” the statement added.

Foreign Office IIOJK extrajudicial killings Kashmiri youth Indian occupation forces

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

Sheikh Rashid offers one-way ticket for Nawaz's return to Pakistan

Textile, apparel industry: Govt decides to substitute power, RLNG tariffs

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

Pakistan beat India by two wickets to reach U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Pakistan reports two more Covid-19 deaths, 358 new cases

Jan-Nov: local cellphone production reaches 22.12m in Pakistan

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made secretary general

Over 6,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

Read more stories