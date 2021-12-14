ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killings of another 2 Kashmiris in IIOJK

BR Web Desk Updated 14 Dec 2021

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of two more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and called on the international community to take notice of the worsening human rights situation in the valley.

At least 19 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK in the last month alone.

Two Kashmiris were martyred on 13 December in a fake encounter in Srinagar, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces.

FO condemns Indian defence minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said: "The gross and systematic human rights violations by the ‘Hindutva inspired’ BJP-RSS government in India warrant investigation by UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019."

Pakistan reiterates its call for the international community including the UN to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK, listen to the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris and help them in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, the FO spokesman said.

Pakistan rejects Indian claim on Kashmir

On Monday, Pakistan condemned "the unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments" made by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in New Delhi, where he levelled "unfounded allegations" in the context of terrorism, and hurled "threats against Pakistan."

In response to media queries on the remarks made by Rajnath Singh, FO spokesman Asim Iftikhar, at the weekly media briefing, said: "It is the BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking, and indulge in false bravado," adding that "such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key states in India are approaching."

IIOJK Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Foreign office Asim Iftikhar

