ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,907
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,440
35824hr
Sindh
480,525
Punjab
444,553
Balochistan
33,624
Islamabad
108,450
KPK
181,204
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

  • Information minister's statement comes after news report claims Rana Shamim’s affidavit against Mian Saqib Nisar was notarised at the office of Nawaz Sharif
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Dec 2021

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday called Sharif family ‘Sicilian mafia’ after a news report claimed that former top judge of the Gilgit-Baltistan High Court Rana Shamim’s affidavit against the ex-chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was notarised at the office of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“The latest developments have once again exposed the Sharif family to be the Sicilian mafia. Just like a mafia, they possess the power to blackmail the courts and institutions,” he said on Twitter.

Fawad also shared the screenshot of a The Express Tribune story that quoted Charles D. Guthrie — the London-based solicitor who had notarised Shamim's affidavit — as saying that the document was notarised at an office in Stanhope Place in Marble Arch, London.

Guthrie claimed that the office belonged to Flagship Developments Limited, a company owned by Hasan Nawaz, and where meetings of the top PML-N leadership often take place.

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

“In the evidence, Guthrie has confirmed three times that Shamim was present at Marble Arch,” the story claims, implying that Rana Shamim was a close confidante of Nawaz and family.

Fawad and other Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders who had long maintained that Rana Shamim was acting on PML-N’s behalf, see this report as a validation of their stance.

Following Fawad, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also tweeted the same report, saying the Sharifs “just cannot move beyond trying to thwart justice through buying influence or physically attacking” the Supreme Court.

“From the assault on SC to calls to Justice Qayyum to this latest affidavit saga, it's a repeated story of corruption on all fronts!” she added.

Fawad Chaudhry Nawaz Sharif Rana Shamim affidavit

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Sharif family blackmails courts like Sicilian mafia, says Fawad

World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

Sheikh Rashid offers one-way ticket for Nawaz's return to Pakistan

Textile, apparel industry: Govt decides to substitute power, RLNG tariffs

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

Pakistan beat India by two wickets to reach U19 Asia Cup semi-finals

Pakistan reports two more Covid-19 deaths, 358 new cases

Jan-Nov: local cellphone production reaches 22.12m in Pakistan

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made secretary general

Over 6,000 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

Read more stories