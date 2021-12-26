ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US to deliver additional vaccine doses

APP 26 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays.

According to a press release on Saturday, this donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million.

US Embassy Islamabad’s chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler said, “Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab.”

US ships 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfil President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic. The United States has already delivered more that 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. The United States has also provided $69.4 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, the United States announced a contribution of $580 million to seven multilateral partners to support critical work to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief.

Pakistan US COVAX covid vaccine COVID cases

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

US to deliver additional vaccine doses

Children asked to follow in the footsteps of Quaid

Jan-Nov local cell phone production reaches 22.12m

Embittered PM selects new office-bearers for PTI; Umar made SG

Uzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant

PM urges youth to display perseverance, dedication

British man detained in Afghanistan: UK govt

Islamabad reports first Omicron case

146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam celebrated

Taliban govt scraps Afghan election commission

Sugar sector: Jul-Dec tax collection by FBR increases 11pc to 32.43bn YoY

Read more stories