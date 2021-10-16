US ships 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

The US has provided 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan through the COVAX facility.

The US Embassy in Islamabad in a statement announced that these vaccines arrived on Saturday morning as part of the 9.6 million Covid-19 doses arriving this month from the US.

"Together we will beat the pandemic here and at home," the embassy tweeted.

On Friday, the US had announced to ship an additional 9.6 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan through the global vaccine sharing COVAX initiative.

“The United States is proud to partner with Pakistan to inoculate Pakistanis’ arms with an effective and life-saving Pfizer vaccine. Pakistan has done a great job of distributing the donated vaccine,” Angela P. Aggeler, US's Chargé d’affaires for Pakistan said in a statement on Friday.

“This donation will just make it in time for young Pakistanis over the age of 12 to get their first jab.”

“These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses that the United States purchased this summer and will reach 92 countries around the world, including Pakistan, to serve as president. [Joe] Biden’s commitment to providing safe and effective vaccines worldwide and strengthening the global battle against pandemics," said the US Embassy in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has administered over 95 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Moreover, Pakistan reported another 893 positive coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 1.69% during the last 24 hours. The situation is a massive improvement from June/July when the number of daily cases had shot up to nearly 5,000 a day.