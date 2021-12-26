ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PPP leader killed in South Waziristan

NNI 26 Dec 2021

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Sardar Najeeb Mehsud Khan was killed in an attack by some unknown gunmen in South Waziristan on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, the incident took place in South Waziristan’s Sararogha area when some unidentified armed assailants opened indiscriminate firing, killing PPP leader Najeeb Mehsud Khan on the spot.

The culprits managed to flee the scene. Following the incident, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits. A large number of PPP workers gathered after the incident.

Najeeb Mehsud was candidate of the PPP for NA-49 in 2018 general elections. On the other hand, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the assassination and regretted the martyrdom of the party leader.

He said that the Najeeb’s assassination is a question mark on peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that workers are being killed one after another.

The PPP chairman demanded the government should immediately arrest the killers of Najib Mehsud and bring them to justice.

