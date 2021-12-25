ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PM announces new organisational structure of PTI

  • Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has been appointed secretary-general
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Dec 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the new organisational structure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the setback in the first phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KPK) local body elections.

In a tweet on Saturday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry made the announcement. He said that Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar has been appointed as the secretary-general of PTI, while Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will serve as secretary-general Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri will be secretary-general for Balochistan, the information minister tweeted.

Chaudhry further shared that Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will be secretary-general for Punjab and Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar will be secretary-general for South Punjab.

On Friday, PTI decided to dissolve its organisational structure following the setback in the first phase of the KPK’s local body elections.

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KPK local govt polls: Fawad

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister said that the ruling party has decided to form a new constitutional committee to formulate a fresh strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in KPK.

Talking about the outcome of the elections, Fawad said that multiple complaints were received regarding the unfair distribution of tickets.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is very upset," said Fawad.

PTI made mistakes, selected wrong candidate, says PM on KPK LG elections

The development comes after the PTI lost ground to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which defeated the ruling party in many areas considered its stronghold, including for the post of Peshawar mayor.

The PM also admitted that PTI made mistakes in the first phase of the KPK local government elections, saying that he will personally be overseeing the second phase of the polls.

In a tweet, the PM had said that due to the wrong selection of candidates the PTI paid the price.

Pakistan PTI Imran Khan, KP LG polls

PM announces new organisational structure of PTI

