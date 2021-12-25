ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,905
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,293,081
35324hr
Sindh
480,288
Punjab
444,496
Balochistan
33,621
Islamabad
108,425
KPK
181,167
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

  • US Embassy in Islamabad says this donation should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter
BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2021

The United States has donated additional 5 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan.

"This donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million," the US embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

“Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab," the statement quoted US Embassy Islamabad’s Chargé d’affaires Angela P Aggeler as saying.

US ships 2.4 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan

"These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfill President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has administered 148,265,690 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a tweet on Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre said that 1,336,509 doses were administered across the country during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Pakistan reported 353 new infections and seven more deaths in the last 24 hours. Sindh reported 211 cases, 3 deaths, Punjab reported 58 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed 46 cases and two deaths, and Balochistan reported four new cases.

Similarly, Islamabad reported 33 cases and two deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir detected one new case, while Gilgit-Baltistan confirmed no new cases.

US COVAX CoronaVac Pakisan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

US donates additional 5mn doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan on Christmas Day

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

Karachi's Green Line bus project commences commercial operation

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

PM praises Putin’s statement

Read more stories