Two soldiers martyred in Kech

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyred as a group of terrorists attacked security forces’ check post established in Kech, Balochistan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

According to the military’s public relations wing, terrorists targeted a security forces check post in District Kech, Balochistan. During the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, resident of District Khushab and Sepoy Abdul Fath, resident of Khuzdar embraced martyrdom.

"A follow-up operation is in progress in the area to search for fleeing terrorists. Security Forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," ISPR said.