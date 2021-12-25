NA session: Ruckus over absence of ministers leads to abrupt adjournment

ISLAMABAD: Ruckus by the opposition lawmakers over absence of ministers and lack of quorum in the National Assembly on Friday led to an abrupt adjournment for the second consecutive day.

The House was supposed to debate the violent mob attack and shameful lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot as a motion moved by the adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan to discuss the issue, but the opposition insisted that there will be no debate unless the ministers’ presence is ensured.

However, the house adopted the motion to debate the incident of Sialkot lynching.

Awan, who while speaking after the motion was adopted, strongly condemned the incident, saying it tarnished the image of the country at the international level and many questions were raised on Pakistani society.

“We have arrested the suspects and the case trial will be conducted in an anti-terrorism court and all those involved in the shameful incident of lynching an innocent man will be taken to task,” he added.

He said that investigation is in final stage and the police would soon submit a challan in anti-terrorism court, adding soon after the police submit the challan, the court will decide the matter.

He invited all the parliamentarians to bring reforms in the law to ensure timely punishment in criminal cases, adding there is a need of legislation to strengthen criminal laws as there are still some loopholes.

Speaking on a point of order, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the incident of Sialkot not only damaged image of the country, it also tarnished the image of Islam at the international level.

He said that the house is starting debate on this issue but the relevant ministers including interior, law, information, and other ministers are absent.

He said that the presence of the ministers is very important in the house, adding the debate should be deferred till Monday as the parliament is not a debating club.

With this, Dr Darshan Punshi of the PML-N pointed out the quorum, which was found incomplete upon counting, leaving the chair with no option but to adjourn the house till Monday at 4pm.

