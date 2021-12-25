ANL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.22%)
GGGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
GGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
JSCL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.22%)
KAPCO 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.17%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 93.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.08%)
PACE 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
TELE 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,538 Decreased By -30 (-0.66%)
BR30 19,054 Decreased By -415.7 (-2.14%)
KSE100 44,118 Decreased By -148.5 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,353 Decreased By -73.4 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,898
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,728
32224hr
Sindh
480,077
Punjab
444,438
Balochistan
33,617
Islamabad
108,392
KPK
181,121
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA session: Ruckus over absence of ministers leads to abrupt adjournment

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad 25 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ruckus by the opposition lawmakers over absence of ministers and lack of quorum in the National Assembly on Friday led to an abrupt adjournment for the second consecutive day.

The House was supposed to debate the violent mob attack and shameful lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot as a motion moved by the adviser to the prime minister on parliamentary affairs Babar Awan to discuss the issue, but the opposition insisted that there will be no debate unless the ministers’ presence is ensured.

However, the house adopted the motion to debate the incident of Sialkot lynching.

Awan, who while speaking after the motion was adopted, strongly condemned the incident, saying it tarnished the image of the country at the international level and many questions were raised on Pakistani society.

“We have arrested the suspects and the case trial will be conducted in an anti-terrorism court and all those involved in the shameful incident of lynching an innocent man will be taken to task,” he added.

He said that investigation is in final stage and the police would soon submit a challan in anti-terrorism court, adding soon after the police submit the challan, the court will decide the matter.

He invited all the parliamentarians to bring reforms in the law to ensure timely punishment in criminal cases, adding there is a need of legislation to strengthen criminal laws as there are still some loopholes.

Speaking on a point of order, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Ahsan Iqbal said that the incident of Sialkot not only damaged image of the country, it also tarnished the image of Islam at the international level.

He said that the house is starting debate on this issue but the relevant ministers including interior, law, information, and other ministers are absent.

He said that the presence of the ministers is very important in the house, adding the debate should be deferred till Monday as the parliament is not a debating club.

With this, Dr Darshan Punshi of the PML-N pointed out the quorum, which was found incomplete upon counting, leaving the chair with no option but to adjourn the house till Monday at 4pm.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NA session Babar Awan ministers opposition lawmakers

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA session: Ruckus over absence of ministers leads to abrupt adjournment

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months

Energy sector reforms: $300m received from ADB

Patrind hydropower project: Govt may enter into out-of-court deal with SHPL, NTDC

SC says there’s no provision in laws to fire a govt employee by means of words

Domestic gas consumers: There will be no supply of LNG on ‘lower’ rates: Hammad

Covid outbreak ‘traced’ to arrival of a plane from Pakistan: Chinese officials punished

Quaid’s 146th birth anniversary today

PM praises Putin’s statement

Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

Two soldiers martyred in Kech

Read more stories