ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Cotton set for third weekly rise as Omicron fears ease

Reuters 24 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures rose on Thursday and were on track for a third straight weekly gain on strong demand outlook for the natural fiber as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The cotton contract for March was up 0.57 cents, or 0.5%, at 109.40 cents per lb by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT). It traded within a range of 108.21 and 109.45 cents per lb.

The contract was on course for a weekly gain of 2%.

“Investors seem to have a general underlying feeling that Omicron may not be very severe and commodity prices will rise, moving into the new year,” said Keith Brown, principal at Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

Oil prices also extended gains. Higher oil prices make polyester, a substitute for cotton, more expensive.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Agriculture’s weekly export sales report showed net sales of 243,900 running bales for 2021/2022, down 15% from the previous week and 21% from the prior 4-week average.

“Since it was the week before Christmas, the sales were pretty decent. Shipments have improved and as supply chain crisis is resolved, the US will ship more cotton,” Brown said.

Total futures market volume fell by 7,695 to 6,499 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,344 to 232,268 contracts in the previous session.

