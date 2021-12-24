PITB, Code for Pakistan sign MoU to improve e-governance

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Code for Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal to improve e-governance so that the citizens of Punjab have better access to basic social services.

As per the details shared by the PITB here on Thursday, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and Code for Pakistan’s Country Head Samina Rizwan inked the MoU. Code for Pakistan is a non-profit working to bridge the gap in how the public sector uses technology to meet citizens’ needs.

The MoU underscores the organizations’ shared efforts to advance open, inclusive and innovative public services, with an immediate focus to jointly work on projects related, but not limited to, the Punjab government’s digital transformation and civic engagement within the province.

High on the agenda is for Code for Pakistan to provide support to the PITB on improving the Master Data Management Framework (MDMF). In addition to this, some of the other activities planned include leveraging a volunteer network to identify and provide services of subject matter experts who can advise PITB on matters of policy, strategy or product development when required. Moreover, they will jointly organise community engagement events within Punjab to raise awareness of PITB’s work and provide a platform for technology enthusiasts to provide solutions to civic problems.

They will also explore the opportunity to set up a fellowship programme primarily focused on user research, data science and user experience to improve the existing or introduce new digital offerings of PITB, besides conducting user research for solutions and apps developed by PITB.

While addressing the signing ceremony, PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that technology enhances the government’s ability to more effectively reach its citizens, and digital innovation and adoption is absolutely essential for the economy to grow.

“In order to achieve equitable and inclusive growth, we at PITB, and as representatives of our government, are deeply invested in finding new ways to serve the people, and for partnering with organisations that have a track record of improving governmental bodies through their work. We look forward to seeing all that can be achieved from this collaboration with Code for Pakistan,” he added.

Code for Pakistan’s Country Head Samina Rizwan said that this MoU lays down the framework for the PITB and Code for Pakistan to engage in long-term collaboration to undertake projects of mutual interest, particularly those that provide visible, discernable value to the people of Punjab.

We are honoured and immensely excited about this opportunity to work with PITB’s excellent team,” she added.

