Pakistan beat Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup opener

Fast bowlers Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali, and Zeeshan Zameer starred as Pakistan U19 defeated Afghanistan U19 by four wickets in their opening match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval 2 on Thursday.

The decision to bat first on a greenish wicket proved costly for Afghan captain Farhan Zakhil as half of his side returned to the dugout on the score of 12.

Nangeyalia Kharote, who stepped in at No.7, was the only batter to enter the double figures, scoring 15 off 27 with the help of three boundaries.

Right-arm fast Ahmed took three for 21 from six overs which included dismissals of Suliman Safi (four off 19b), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (one from six balls), and Ijaz Ahmed Azad (golden duck).

Right-arm pacers Awais and Zeeshan grabbed two wickets apiece for nine and 12 runs, respectively.

Pakistan, too, had a shaky start to the chase as they lost early wickets in pursuit of a meager target.

Howover, the Green shirts chased down the 53-run target in the 17th overs with four wickets in hand. Only two batters managed to enter into double figures with opening batter Maaz Sadaqat returning unbeaten on 14 off 46, hitting one four.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad picked three wickets for 20. Right-arm fast Bilal Sami bagged two wickets for 16.

Pakistan U19 will take on India U19 in their second match of the tournament on December 25 at the same venue.