ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,568 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,469 Increased By 348 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,267 Increased By 91.9 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,427 Increased By 37.5 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup opener

  • Will face India on December 25
Syed Ahmed 23 Dec 2021

Fast bowlers Ahmed Khan, Awais Ali, and Zeeshan Zameer starred as Pakistan U19 defeated Afghanistan U19 by four wickets in their opening match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy Oval 2 on Thursday.

The decision to bat first on a greenish wicket proved costly for Afghan captain Farhan Zakhil as half of his side returned to the dugout on the score of 12.

Nangeyalia Kharote, who stepped in at No.7, was the only batter to enter the double figures, scoring 15 off 27 with the help of three boundaries.

Right-arm fast Ahmed took three for 21 from six overs which included dismissals of Suliman Safi (four off 19b), Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai (one from six balls), and Ijaz Ahmed Azad (golden duck).

Right-arm pacers Awais and Zeeshan grabbed two wickets apiece for nine and 12 runs, respectively.

PCB announces Rs30,000 scholarships for 100 young cricketers

Pakistan, too, had a shaky start to the chase as they lost early wickets in pursuit of a meager target.

Howover, the Green shirts chased down the 53-run target in the 17th overs with four wickets in hand. Only two batters managed to enter into double figures with opening batter Maaz Sadaqat returning unbeaten on 14 off 46, hitting one four.

For Afghanistan, Noor Ahmad picked three wickets for 20. Right-arm fast Bilal Sami bagged two wickets for 16.

Pakistan U19 will take on India U19 in their second match of the tournament on December 25 at the same venue.

Pakistan U19 Afghanistan U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup opener

Sixth review to be presented to IMF board on Jan 12: Pakistan's finance ministry

Pakistan, World Bank ink $195mn agreement to improve electricity distribution

Germany reports first death with Omicron variant

UNSC resolution, US permission for business with Taliban major breakthroughs: FM

COAS visits forward areas along LOC, lauds troops' combat readiness

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee registers marginal gain amid IMF announcement

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Forex held by Turkish locals jumped by $6bn last week

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Read more stories