ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
FFBL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
GGL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.57%)
JSCL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
KAPCO 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
KEL 3.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.48%)
MLCF 35.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 94.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.22%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.05%)
PAEL 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
PRL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.53%)
TELE 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
TRG 119.07 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.16%)
UNITY 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.37%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,581 Increased By 30 (0.66%)
BR30 19,497 Increased By 375.4 (1.96%)
KSE100 44,410 Increased By 235.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,504 Increased By 114.4 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,894
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,406
35924hr
Sindh
479,890
Punjab
444,380
Balochistan
33,614
Islamabad
108,354
KPK
181,088
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for third day on supply concerns

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a third session on Thursday over expectations of lower December output, as torrential rains that began last week caused floods in eight states in Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.0.8% to 4,496 ringgit ($1,069.71) by midday trade, having gained 3.73% over the past two days.

"For the time being market is supported by supply concern, and tracking rival oils movement," a trader in Kuala Lumpur said, referring to floods in peninsular Malaysia.

On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, soyoil contract for May delivery rose 1.49%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.33%. Soybean oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade for May delivery were down 0.16%.

Palm gains for second day on likely lower production

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose on Thursday for a third straight day, underpinned by a weaker dollar on optimism about global growth, even as governments from Australia to Europe step up curbs to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Stronger crude oil futures typically make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

On the technical front, palm oil may test a resistance at 4,555 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,625-4,676 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises for third day on supply concerns

Technology sector could end Pakistan’s CAD concerns: PM Khan

Edibles: FBR asked to keep tabs on movement

Pakistan vaccinates 28% of its total population against Covid-19

Oil prices edge higher on optimism over Omicron impact

Third jab 'significantly' boosts Omicron antibodies: AstraZeneca

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees: report

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Read more stories