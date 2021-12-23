Punjab approves construction of 5km-long signal-free corridor

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the construction of a 5-km signal-free corridor from Center Gulberg to Walton Road Defense Junction at a cost of Rs 2.8 billion; it will be concluded in the ongoing Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development gave the approval during a meeting held here on Wednesday. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the meeting, which was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and secretaries of relevant departments.

The meeting was told that to control the flow of traffic in Lahore, the Lahore Development Authority had proposed this project. The project will be jointly executed by the Punjab government and Lahore Development Authority.

During the meeting, 18 recommendations from various departments were tabled, most of which pertaining to recruitments in various departments, the release of funds and grants, and the inclusion of new schemes in the ongoing ADP were approved.

While addressing the meeting, the Punjab Finance Minister directed the planning and development department to review the scope of loan disbursement to Sialkot Tannery Zone instead of giving them a grant-in-aid. He also issued directions that technical allowance should be provided to the degree holders engineers working in various departments as per the recommendations of the sub-committee. Earlier, during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, the Minister assured its members that the issue of gas supply to the mills will be resolved with the federal government soon. “Industrial development and revival of exports is our top priority,” he added. He pointed out that the demand for gas has increased during the winter season and thus exceeded its supply, and subsequently the domestic consumers are given the priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021