ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab approves construction of 5km-long signal-free corridor

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved the construction of a 5-km signal-free corridor from Center Gulberg to Walton Road Defense Junction at a cost of Rs 2.8 billion; it will be concluded in the ongoing Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development gave the approval during a meeting held here on Wednesday. Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the meeting, which was attended by Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and secretaries of relevant departments.

The meeting was told that to control the flow of traffic in Lahore, the Lahore Development Authority had proposed this project. The project will be jointly executed by the Punjab government and Lahore Development Authority.

During the meeting, 18 recommendations from various departments were tabled, most of which pertaining to recruitments in various departments, the release of funds and grants, and the inclusion of new schemes in the ongoing ADP were approved.

While addressing the meeting, the Punjab Finance Minister directed the planning and development department to review the scope of loan disbursement to Sialkot Tannery Zone instead of giving them a grant-in-aid. He also issued directions that technical allowance should be provided to the degree holders engineers working in various departments as per the recommendations of the sub-committee. Earlier, during a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, the Minister assured its members that the issue of gas supply to the mills will be resolved with the federal government soon. “Industrial development and revival of exports is our top priority,” he added. He pointed out that the demand for gas has increased during the winter season and thus exceeded its supply, and subsequently the domestic consumers are given the priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADP Punjab government LDA Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht Iftikhar Ali Sahoo

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab approves construction of 5km-long signal-free corridor

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories