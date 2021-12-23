ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm gains for second day

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures booked their second consecutive daily gains on Wednesday, underpinned by production concerns and strength in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.60% to 4,454 ringgit ($1,057.45) when market closed on Wednesday.

Palm oil production during Dec. 1-20 is expected to fall compared with the same period last month due to floods in Peninsular Malaysia, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Floods in peninsular Malaysia killed at least 17 and displaced over 30,000 people, while authorities on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Prices for palm oil and soyoil contracts for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 2.32% and 1.93%, respectively. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.83%

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may bounce more into a range of 4,480-4,555 ringgit per tonne, following its stabilisation around a support at 4,296 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm soyoil Palm oil price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Palm gains for second day

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories