Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on aid 'a good step'

AFP Updated 22 Dec 2021

KABUL: The Taliban government on Wednesday praised the UN Security Council's resolution facilitating humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as a "good step", spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

"We appreciate it (as) it can help Afghanistan's economic situation," Mujahid said, adding that he hoped that the international community will also "speed up" efforts to remove other crippling financial sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Islamists.

Mujahid's remarks came soon after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse.

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Since the Taliban seized power in August, the country has been cut off from billions of dollars in international aid, in turn triggering a humanitarian crisis that the UN has described as an "avalanche of hunger".

But Mujahid said the country was not facing such a dire situation, although food prices and unemployment had risen.

"Aid has come from many countries and the government has vast stocks of food items that can be used when needed," Mujahid said.

"So, we don't see a threat of humanitarian crisis, although people need assistance."

Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid Humanitarian Aid UN Resolution

Afghanistan's Taliban govt says UN resolution on aid 'a good step'

