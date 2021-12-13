Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed on Monday Pakistan's first Omicron case, a week after Sindh had announced a suspected case of the new variant in a female patient.

"The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2," NIH said in a tweet.

"This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends."

In another tweet, NIH stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants. The institute urged the citizens to get vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Last week, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said that Pakistan has reported its first 'suspected' case of Omicron in a female patient in Karachi. She said that a genomic study was being carried out for confirmation. She further said that the patient's sample had not been conducted but the way the virus is behaving, it seems like it is Omicron.

Later, the NIH had clarified that "the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample".

WHO says Omicron spreads faster, weakens jabs

The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO says Omicron has spread to 63 countries as of December 9, according to AFP.

Faster transmission has been noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain, the organisation said.