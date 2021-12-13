ANL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.32%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.1%)
FFL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.64%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.28%)
GGL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-6.39%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-6.02%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.16%)
TRG 94.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.52%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-8.81%)
BR100 4,390 Decreased By -23.2 (-0.53%)
BR30 17,155 Decreased By -193.5 (-1.12%)
KSE100 43,185 Decreased By -210.6 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -63 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

  • National Institute of Health says it has been able to confirm via whole genome sequencing
BR Web Desk 13 Dec 2021

The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed on Monday Pakistan's first Omicron case, a week after Sindh had announced a suspected case of the new variant in a female patient.

"The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2," NIH said in a tweet.

"This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends."

In another tweet, NIH stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants. The institute urged the citizens to get vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre.

Pakistan reports first 'suspected' Omicron case

Last week, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said that Pakistan has reported its first 'suspected' case of Omicron in a female patient in Karachi. She said that a genomic study was being carried out for confirmation. She further said that the patient's sample had not been conducted but the way the virus is behaving, it seems like it is Omicron.

Later, the NIH had clarified that "the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample".

WHO says Omicron spreads faster, weakens jabs

The Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO says Omicron has spread to 63 countries as of December 9, according to AFP.

Faster transmission has been noted in South Africa, where Delta is less prevalent, and in Britain, where Delta is the dominant strain, the organisation said.

Pakistan Karachi NIH Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise begins

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Read more stories