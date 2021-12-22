ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 29.7 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,404 Increased By 16.7 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Indian spinner Ashwin considered retirement over injuries

AFP 22 Dec 2021

NEW DELHI: India's third-highest Test wicket-taker Ravichandran Ashwin says that he nearly quit several times between 2018 and 2020 due to injury and because he did not "feel backed".

"I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons," the star spinner told ESPN Cricinfo.

"I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less."

The 35-year-old suffered a series of injuries, including to his knee and abdomen.

"I felt I was not being able to be excellent and felt I needed a shoulder to lean on," he said ahead of India's first Test against South Africa on Sunday.

"It was not happening. I thought maybe I should try to find something else and be excellent at that."

Ashwin, who needs eight more Test scalps to overtake Kapil Dev as India's second-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble, added that understanding towards injuries in Indian cricket is "pathetic".

"One thing that will forever hurt me is that statements were made about how I didn't want to play or how I ran away from a contest," he said.

"You can brand me anything, you can kick me out, all that is fine, but to doubt my intent or my fight is something that deeply hurt me."

Ashwin played a key role in India's historic Test win in Australia early this year but was left out of India's Test XI in the subsequent tour of England.

But under new coach Rahul Dravid, Ashwin was selected again for the recent series against New Zealand, taking eight wickets in the second match as the hosts won 1-0.

Ravichandran Ashwin ESPNCricinfo Indian spinner

Following the stock market? Please help us improve by answering these 6 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian spinner Ashwin considered retirement over injuries

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Maersk to buy Chinese logistics firm for $3.6bn

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Read more stories