ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
ASC 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.27%)
GGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.91%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.76%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
POWER 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TRG 116.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.78%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,549 Increased By 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 19,161 Increased By 48 (0.25%)
KSE100 44,185 Increased By 7.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,382 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Recorder Report Updated 22 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: An MOU was signed between RAILCOP, Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited, M/s Al Furqan Holdings (Private) Ltd and BIL Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to construct a new 105kms rail track connecting Thar Coal Block-II with New Chorr station on the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Rail link.

The project valued Euro 170 million will be executed under 100 percent foreign direct investment by Al Furqan Group UAE, the CEO RAILCOP, Syed Najam Saeed, said on the occasion of MOU signing ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, he said that the project will provide new rail link from Thar Coal Mines to National Railway Network for ensuring availability of indigenous Thar Lignite fuel throughout Pakistan.

It will give maximum coverage of all Thar Coal Mine Blocks and far-flung population centres in Tharparkar district, while avoiding any existing infrastructural relocations.

Saeed, re-affirmed the mission of Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, federal minister for railways, in transforming Pakistan Railways into a profit-generating entity with such PPP (public-private partnership) projects.

He also thanked Secretary/Chairman Railways, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, for his continuous support for the project. Furthermore, Pakistan Railways and on behalf of RAILCOP, Saeed extended special gratitude to Tauseef Zaman, CEO, BIL Pakistan (Private) Limited for his role in the project.

The CEO RAILCOP said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is to attract FDI with attractive incentives and policies to the investors in a competitive business environment. Pakistan Railways extends its gratitude to Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its endeavours to attract foreign investment in the country. This particular investment was possible with the efforts of Faisal Abro, an officer of the Foreign Service of Pakistan, posted at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the OIC, who played an instrumental role in arranging this FDI of €170 million.

Shedding light on the project details, Saeed said that with every passing day, the necessity of Rail Link to connect Thar Coal mines with the existing railway system is gaining priority and urgency.

All the relevant authorities and stakeholders are preferring and urging to adopt rail as a primary mode of transportation for Thar coal as compared to highway mode. This new rail link would be helpful in the coal-driven energy projects executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project will create thousands of jobs, will boost investment in other associated projects, enhance export of coal and will have positive impact of macro-economic indicators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MoU signed RAILCOP Al Furqan Holdings (Private) Ltd BIL Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

Read more stories