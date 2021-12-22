ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
GGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
TRG 116.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,184 Increased By 6.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,388 Increased By 0.4 (0%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UoW hosts 6th MDSRIC

Press Release 22 Dec 2021

RAWALPINDI: University of Wah (UoW) hosted its 6th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC) jointly sponsored by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Science Foundation.

The key areas of the conference included Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities.

The Conference was attended by a number of renowned national and international speakers including literary delegates from universities across Pakistan.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his introductory speech, stressed on proactively engaging in research activities for sustainable development in modern world.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Director, ORIC highlighted the significance of academic conferences and shed light on how MDSRIC has acted as a platform where academicians and researchers from renowned universities can meet; exchange ideas on their research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

University of Wah UoW MDSRIC 6th MDSRIC

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

UoW hosts 6th MDSRIC

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories