UoW hosts 6th MDSRIC

RAWALPINDI: University of Wah (UoW) hosted its 6th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC) jointly sponsored by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Science Foundation.

The key areas of the conference included Basic Sciences, Computer Science, Engineering Sciences, Social Sciences and Humanities.

The Conference was attended by a number of renowned national and international speakers including literary delegates from universities across Pakistan.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his introductory speech, stressed on proactively engaging in research activities for sustainable development in modern world.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, Director, ORIC highlighted the significance of academic conferences and shed light on how MDSRIC has acted as a platform where academicians and researchers from renowned universities can meet; exchange ideas on their research.

