IMGC Group inks agreement with NICE Group, China

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: IMGC Global Pvt Ltd Tuesday announced the signing of a cooperation framework agreement for a joint venture between IMGC Group, Pakistan and NICE Group, China. In this connection, a signing ceremony was held here on Tuesday.

Nice Group China manufactures cleaning products, is entitled to import and export right. Since 1994, the sales volume of the laundry powder, soap and liquid detergent has been steadily in the first in China. NICE Group has also joined hands with Egypt recently.

Joint venture with IMGC will set up a production plant for Detergents Powder in KPK. The resulting products will be launched all over Pakistan in different market segments.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Amjad Rashid, Chairman IMGC Group and Ying Peng, Vice Chairman of NICE Group. The ceremony was attended by senior management from both sides.

IMGC and NICE Group’s Joint venture is an excellent example of cooperation between China and Pakistan. Trade and investment are one of the keys to China’s economic success and that’s why trade between Pakistan and China has been growing on a continuous basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

