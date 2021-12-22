ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
ASC 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.2%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.11%)
GGL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
JSCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.28%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
NETSOL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.2%)
PACE 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PAEL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
TRG 115.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.65%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,540 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 19,093 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 44,147 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,364 Decreased By -23 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Working capital management: FCEPL pays short-term advances to farmers

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: As part of financial inclusion programme, the Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd (FCEPL) has paid short-term advances over Rs 1 billion to its farmers for working capital management.

According to Imran Husain, CFO Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd under the regular dairy development programmes, the company has also trained over 53,000 farmers in one year on animal health, nutrition and farm management.

He informed that the last few years have been tough for many industries in Pakistan, especially considering the sharp increases in commodity prices due to inflation, currency devaluation and corona-related challenges.

“During this time, we adopted an agile approach and remained focused on our strategy of providing nutritious and safe products to our consumers, while driving business growth and improving conversion from unsafe loose milk to packaged milk”, he added.

In 2019, increase in commodity costs and rupee devaluation coupled with unfavorable taxation policies hit the FCEPL business and this resulted in stress on the gross profit of the company. Also, higher interest rates doubled the financial costs, leading to a negative profit after tax, he mentioned.

CFO FCEPL said that high inflation not only impacts cost of doing business, but it also erodes the purchasing power of our consumers. This impact is more pronounced on the food basket as the consumption is reduced.

Rupee devaluation negatively impacts the cost of imported packaging material as well as utilities and logistics cost hence forcing companies to price up or erode margins, he informed.

“While we foresee a challenging business environment in the future, several initiatives are being taken in FCEPL to drive efficiencies, manage inflation, and optimize financial performance and our priority remains to ensure a consistent supply of nutritious and safe products to millions of Pakistanis”, he added. Imran said that the rise is recent prices are due to global inflation which is hitting us like all other companies however since milk is essential nutrition, we don’t want it to become unaffordable for the larger population of Pakistan and to ensure it FCEPL is in continuous engagement with government and stakeholders.

To make sure prices do not hike, FCEPL is also focusing on enhancing productivity and yields across the value chain. In addition, FCEPL is continuously working with our dairy farmers to improve yields and milk quality via knowledge transfer on dairy farming, implementation of good dairy farm practices and increasing financial inclusion for farmers.

During corona closure FCEPL acted swiftly and launched our direct-to-consumer website and mobile app in just three days. Today ecommerce and digital RTM contributes a sizeable percentage in FCEPL overall sales, and FCEPL is continuing to invest behind it, he informed.

“On supply side FCEPL has automated the complete end to end milk collection cycle which is helping both, the Company and farmers”, Imran said.

CFO FCEPL informed that Pakistan is 4th largest milk producer and 5th largest milk consumer. The total size of the tradeable milk market is 27,400 million liters however 90 percent of that is loose milk which is unsafe.

“If we are successful in converting consumers from unhygienic, adulterated, and unsafe milk the nation will be able to get multiple benefits including improvements in health of our future generations, increase in tax revenue for government and positive impact on overall ecosystem”, he mentioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FCEPL Imran Husain Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Working capital management: FCEPL pays short-term advances to farmers

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories