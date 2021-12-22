ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
US population grew at record low rate in 2021, in part due to Covid-19

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: The United States’ population grew at a slower rate in 2021 than in any other year on record as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the more subdued growth the country has experienced in recent years, the U.S. Census Bureau said.

“The slow rate of growth can be attributed to decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Census Bureau said on Tuesday https://bit.ly/3yLpTti.

The year 2021 is the first time since 1937 that the U.S. population grew by fewer than 1 million people, reflecting the lowest numeric growth since at least 1900, when the Census Bureau began annual population estimates.

The population of the United States increased in the past year by 392,665, or 0.1%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2021 Population Estimates released on Tuesday.

United States COVID19 US population U.S. Census Bureau

