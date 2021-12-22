DC orders removal of encroachments from Liberty Market

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore, Omar Sher Chatha has directed the relevant officials to remove encroachments from Liberty Market immediately and adjoining areas and improve the sanitation arrangements in the area.

During his visit to Liberty Market and Liberty Parking on Tuesday, he said that a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments should be implemented and the business community should shoulder their responsibility with the administration.

He averred that shopkeepers should dump rubbish at the designated points and not in the streets or parking lot. He directed the Lahore Waster and Management Company (LWMC), Lahore Parking Company and WASA to further improve the sanitation arrangements inside the Liberty Market and Liberty Parking. “Negligence will not be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

