ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
FNEL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
GGGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
GGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
PTC 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
TRG 116.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.1 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,180 Increased By 2.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,386 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DC orders removal of encroachments from Liberty Market

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: District Commissioner Lahore, Omar Sher Chatha has directed the relevant officials to remove encroachments from Liberty Market immediately and adjoining areas and improve the sanitation arrangements in the area.

During his visit to Liberty Market and Liberty Parking on Tuesday, he said that a zero-tolerance policy on encroachments should be implemented and the business community should shoulder their responsibility with the administration.

He averred that shopkeepers should dump rubbish at the designated points and not in the streets or parking lot. He directed the Lahore Waster and Management Company (LWMC), Lahore Parking Company and WASA to further improve the sanitation arrangements inside the Liberty Market and Liberty Parking. “Negligence will not be tolerated in this regard,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

District Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha Liberty Market

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

DC orders removal of encroachments from Liberty Market

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories