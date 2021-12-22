ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
Diabetic foot care: Health initiative ‘Fast Track Pathway’ launched

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: While foot involvement is one of the major and devastating complications of diabetes, a new countrywide health initiative titled “Fast Track Pathway” was launched during a ceremony held at a local hotel, here on Tuesday.

In this regard, MoU signing ceremony was held between Baqai Institute of Diabetology and Endocrinology (BIDE) and Ferozsons Laboratories Limited for the implementation of this project.

Addressing the ceremony, the BIDE Project Director Dr Zahid Mian said that foot involvement is one of the major and devastating complications of diabetes and approximately three million people with diabetes in Pakistan have foot ulcers while about 0.3 million people lose their limbs due to diabetes every year. The huge burden of diabetic foot and the high frequency of avoidable amputations strongly necessitate consolidated and unified efforts, he added.

CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited (FLL) Osman Khalid Waheed said on the occasion that the FLL will be one of the partners in the implementation of the project in collaboration with BIDE , National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (NADEP) and Pakistan Working Group on the Diabetic Foot (PWGDF).

On this occasion, FLL team was trained to carry out basic foot examination and to give necessary information to Diabetic patients for taking care of their feet. The “Fast Track Pathway” project is of three years duration and it’s salient features are, training of health care professionals in the diabetic foot care, establishment of a network of 300-400 sustainable diabetic foot clinics across the country, provision of evidence-based standard of diabetic foot care to the people with diabetes.

