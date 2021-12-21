The much-awaited Haier Global Fan Festival is here to celebrate with its fans all over the world. This year’s theme of the Global Fan Festival is “Haier Inspired Higher Life”. It is here till 26th December 2021 and around 50 countries are participating in the festival. This event has been specially planned for Haier fans who have helped in establishing Haier as the market leader in electrical appliances.

Haier is celebrating with its fans so to participate in Haier Global Fan Festival, you have to post a video on your profile which shows your higher standard of living in your daily life which can be simple, warming, creative, surprising, healthy, fashionable, artistic and much more while using Haier products and video must end with Haier special “H” gesture. Secondly use the hashtags #Haier and #GlobalFansFestival2021 while uploading it, also tag @HaierPakistan as well. At the last take a screenshot of the video with the maximum number of likes and share in the comments sections on the Haier Pakistan Facebook page Global Fan Festival Post. The video with most likes will be declared as the winner!

Show your “H” creative to Haier this Global Fan Festival this season and get a chance to win amazing prizes, discount vouchers and so much more by participating. So, indulge in this fun filled, creative & amazing experience you can ever think of? Stay tuned to Haier social media pages.

