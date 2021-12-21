3 ‘terrorists’ killed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three suspected terrorists were killed in a joint operation conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police personnel in Peshawar on Monday.

The operation was conducted within the jurisdiction of Faqirabad police station. The police relayed that terrorists, on seeing the personnel, opened indiscriminate fire on them and in the ensuing shootout, three militants were killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in heinous crimes, including targeted killing of security forces and other acts of terrorism, the police said.