ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.41%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.12%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.73%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.56%)
KAPCO 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.93%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.24%)
NETSOL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.28%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.16%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.41%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 82.7 (1.83%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 677.2 (3.66%)
KSE100 44,470 Increased By 569.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 17,551 Increased By 252.6 (1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore extends rally for third day on Chinese demand optimism

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism around demand for the steel-making ingredient as signs emerged that top steel producer China is back to ramping up output this month.

Iron ore's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange rose as much as 6.7% to $127.95 a tonne, its highest since Oct. 12.

The most-traded iron ore for May delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning session 0.7% higher at 687.50 yuan ($107.80) a tonne.

The futures rally mirrored the upbeat mood in the physical market, with the benchmark 62%-grade iron ore trading at $120 a tonne on Friday, its highest since Oct. 27, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

China iron ore futures hit upper limit on hopes

"Analysts expect a rebound in steel output as Beijing's yearly targets have been met, prompting mills to resume production," resources sector advisor and broker SP Angel said in Dec. 17 note.

With China churning out 946.36 million tonne crude steel during January-November, down 2.6% from the year-ago period, there is scope for mills to ramp up production as the target is to limit this year's output to no more than last year's volume of 1.05 billion tonnes in order to control emissions.

Crude steel output in the first 10 days of December climbed 12% from a month earlier, ANZ analysts said, citing data from the China Iron & Steel Association.

Still, iron ore's rally was being tempered by China's rising imported iron ore stockpiles, which hit 157.50 million tonnes last week, steadily rising for the 11th consecutive week to their highest level since June 2018, according to SteelHome data.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.6%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.4%. Stainless steel added 0.3%.

Dalian coking coal climbed 2.6% but coke was flat.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore extends rally for third day on Chinese demand optimism

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

Read more stories